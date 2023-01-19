Williamson County Sheriff’s office pays $75,000 following sexual harassment lawsuit

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A former deputy of the Williamson County Sheriff’s department received $75,000 as a result of a settlement of a lawsuit in which she accused four male deputies of sexual harassment.

WSMV4 Investigates confirmed that Deputy Jamie Haynes was paid the amount after court records show she and the department has resolved the matters of her lawsuit.

The Williamson County human resources office confirmed Haynes was no longer an employee of the department as of Dec. 5, 2022 but would not confirm whether she resigned or was fired.

The settlement on Haynes’ lawsuit was finalized three days after she left the department.

Haynes’ attorney had no comment, emailing that the lawsuit was resolved confidentially.

Haynes is the seventh female employee of the sheriff’s office since 2019 identified by WSMV4 Investigates for filing lawsuits or complaints about sexual harassment.

Haynes cited in her 2021 lawsuit that she experienced sexual harassment following a human rights lawsuit she filed in 2019.

It is unclear how the 2019 lawsuit was resolved.

An attorney representing the sheriff’s office had no comment but did confirm none of the four employees that Haynes accused of sexual harassment were fired. However, a Williamson County Sheriff’s captain resigned and two other deputies were suspended following accusations of sexual harassment.

In court filings, the sheriff’s office denied that Haynes suffered any sexual harassment.

WSMV4 Investigates also reported in 2019 that six additional women filed sexual harassment complaints at Sgt. Chris Gray, and that Gray kept his rank despite the accusations.

One of the six women, Sgt. Jessica Malia, filed a lawsuit against Gray and the department.

Malia’s lawsuit is still ongoing, and she remains an employee of the department.

