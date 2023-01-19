A Very Windy Afternoon Across the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold front has now departed the area, a very windy rest of the day in on tap for the Mid State

Wind Advisories are in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Winds could gust over 30 mph until this evening.

Windy conditions can be expected for the afternoon with gusts over 30+ mph. (none)

Skies will stay mostly sunny for the afternoon, and temperatures will be well into the 60s in most spots until we start to cool down this evening.

A few clouds will build in overnight keeping our temperatures just above freezing. Regardless, it will be a cold start to your Friday.

Temperatures tomorrow will rise to near 50 degrees, but some areas won’t make it out of the 40s in the afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds can be expected Friday.

Saturday is looking dry with clouds and sunshine during the day and temperatures in the low 50s. Our next round of rain gets here Saturday night and through Sunday with off-and-on showers. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day Sunday and we might even see a few snowflakes may mix in with that rain Sunday night. No problems are expected at this time as temperatures will be too warm.

On Monday, dry weather returns again with temperatures back near 50 for the afternoon.

Another storm system could swing through the Mid State sometime between next Tuesday night and Wednesday bringing more showers to the area. This system is still several days out, so changes in the timing are expected. Check back for updates soon!

