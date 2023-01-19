Two major crashes close interstate in Robertson County

One crash involved a semi that rolled off I-65 into a creek, while the other spilled hazardous materials on the roadway.
One crash involved a semi that rolled off the interstate and into a creek, while the other spilled hazardous materials on the roadway.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Robertson County had their hands full on Thursday morning after two separate incidents required hours of rescue efforts and cleanup.

According to the Robertson County EMA, the first crash was a tractor-trailer that lost control, rolled off I-65 at a construction entrance and landed in the Red River. It took emergency personnel over an hour to extricate the driver, who was transported to Skyline Medical’s trauma center due to cold water exposure.

The other crash occurred roughly one mile down I-65 and involved a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials around 2:45 a.m. No major injuries were reported.

The interstate remains closed from Highway 109 to Highway 52 while crews clear the wreckage. Traffic remains backed up across the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

Robertson County EMA worked to rescue the driver after he drove a semi into the Red River...
Robertson County EMA worked to rescue the driver after he drove a semi into the Red River Thursday morning.(RCEMA)

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Business owners are concerned about speed and crime in Madison.
Madison business owners speak out about crime issues
WSMV Madison crime map
Madison residents concerned about recent crime
WSMV interstate wreck
Interstate crash in Robertson County
Shooting near Madison Park
Metro police arrest man in connection to Madison Park shooting