Two major crashes close interstate in Robertson County

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WSMV) - Emergency crews in Robertson County had their hands full on Thursday morning after two separate incidents required hours of rescue efforts and cleanup.

According to the Robertson County EMA, the first crash was a tractor-trailer that lost control, rolled off I-65 at a construction entrance and landed in the Red River. It took emergency personnel over an hour to extricate the driver, who was transported to Skyline Medical’s trauma center due to cold water exposure.

The other crash occurred roughly one mile down I-65 and involved a semi-truck carrying hazardous materials around 2:45 a.m. No major injuries were reported.

The interstate remains closed from Highway 109 to Highway 52 while crews clear the wreckage. Traffic remains backed up across the Kentucky/Tennessee state line.

Robertson County EMA worked to rescue the driver after he drove a semi into the Red River Thursday morning. (RCEMA)

