Taylor Swift donates to Williamson County Animal Center

The shelter stressed its gratefulness for Swift’s donation and support.
One of the four adoptable pups named in Swift's honor.
One of the four adoptable pups named in Swift's honor.(Williamson County Animal Shelter)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:11 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Williamson County Animal Center received an “enchanted” surprise from one of the biggest names in the music industry, the shelter announced on Tuesday.

Well-known cat lover and singer-songwriter Taylor Swift recently made a generous donation to the shelter.

“While all Swifties know Taylor loves cats, we hope she won’t mind that we named our newest adoptable puppies after her songs,” the shelter said.

Four adorable mixed-breed puppies were named “Carolina,” “Bejeweled,” “Midnight Rain” and “Willow” in Swift’s honor.

To adopt any of the four puppies, or check out the rest of the shelter’s adoptable animals, visit the Williamson County Animal Center’s website.

The shelter stressed that bringing a new furry family member into your home is a significant life change, and urged potential adopters to take a moment to consider if they are ready for the commitment.

