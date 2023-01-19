Students dismissed due to possible gas leak at East Cheatham Elementary

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Cheatham County Schools announced that students were being evacuated from East Cheatham Elementary on Thursday morning due to a potential gas leak in the building.

School officials said students were evacuated to the baseball field to allow crews to investigate a gas smell present in one of the buildings. All gas to the building was shut off, and the Pleasant View Fire Department is handling the investigation.

Parents were instructed to pick their children up immediately, and afternoon daycare at the facility has also been canceled.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.