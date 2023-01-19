Shooting death investigation underway in Murfreesboro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers are investigating a shooting death in Murfreesboro, police said.

There is an active shooting death investigation underway at a residence in the 2400 block of Cason Lane. There is no immediate threat to the community and officers are not looking for a suspect. Parts of Cason Lane between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Sr. are closed. pic.twitter.com/ECE1xKM4PG — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) January 19, 2023

The shooting took place at a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Murfreesboro Police said they are not looking for a suspect, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Several streets are closed as part of the investigation, including part of Cason Lane between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive.

No further details were made available.

