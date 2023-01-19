Shooting death investigation underway in Murfreesboro

Police closed a portion of Cason Lane for the investigation.
Police said they are not looking for a suspect.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers are investigating a shooting death in Murfreesboro, police said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 2400 block of Cason Lane around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday.

Murfreesboro Police said they are not looking for a suspect, and there is no immediate threat to the community.

Several streets are closed as part of the investigation, including part of Cason Lane between Frogtown Lane and Buffalo River Drive.

No further details were made available.

