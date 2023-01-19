Reward for missing Dover man in Alaska withdrawn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Steve Keel, a man from Dover, Tennessee, went missing after he went on a hunting trip to Alaska in August 2022.

Ever since he went missing, his wife Liz Keel and his friends have put in extra effort to try and look for him.

One way Liz tried to get people to search for him was by offering a $15,000 reward. However, as of Wednesday, Jan. 18, Liz made a Facebook comment saying she would be formally withdrawing the reward posted for Steve in September.

“We have four search groups going to search between Winter and Spring and feel the money would be much better used to help them and their groups,” Liz said in a Facebook post. “Please pray for these brave men for safety and success as they venture out in difficult conditions to search for Steve. Pray for their families who will be waiting for their speedy, safe return. I know God has a plan always.”

According to North Slope Search and Rescue in Alaska, more than $200,000 was spent in helicopter equipment and fuel and there was a ground search as well too.

