NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several of Nashville’s most dangerous streets were revealed by Metro Vision Zero’s Safe Streets in Nashville Action Plan.

The number of drivers and pedestrians killed during vehicle-related incidents has increased since 2016, the Tennessee Department of Safety reports. The Vision Zero Action Plan aims to reduce those numbers to zero in a few years.

Four streets were deemed the most dangerous in Nashville, according to the action plan that was reviewed in August 2022. Those streets were Nolensville Pike, Charlotte Avenue, Murfreesboro Pike and West Trinity Lane. Data showed these streets had the highest concentrations of traffic injuries and deaths.

More than 1,000 crashes along Nolensville Pike, nearly 500 along West Trinity Lane and about 500 crashes along Charlotte Avenue were reported by the city in data pulled from January 2014 through August 2021.

Murfreesboro Pike had about 2,600 crashes reported during that same time period.

All four streets were also listed among those with the highest number of traffic crashes that included a pedestrian.

According to a study conducted last year, nearly 80% of the 580 people surveyed felt uncomfortable biking along Nolensville Pike. Nearly 70% of people felt uncomfortable walking along it.

To combat the numbers, Vision Zero implemented a five-year plan in 2022 with five E’s in mind: engineering, evaluation, encouragement, education, and enforcement.

Vision Zero was adopted in August 2022 by Mayor John Cooper, who has committed himself to the plan. The goal of the Vision Zero program is to reach zero roadway deaths by 2050.

“Vision Zero is a critical part of my efforts to build a safe and walkable city for Nashvillians across all neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cooper. “I am grateful to Councilmember [Zach] Young for introducing this resolution that honors those who have been lost to traffic fatalities and protects future generations of Nashvillians.”

To learn more, visit Vision Zero's website.

