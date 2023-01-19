Madison business owners speak out about crime issues

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Business owners are asking for change to a road in Madison.

The owners said drivers speed down East Old Hickory Boulevard daily, creating dangerous situations that only get worse at night. That’s why some said they’re now scared to walk around at night.

“It’s rough,” business owner Kahler Williams said.

Kahler Williams is talking about crime in the area around East Old Hickory Boulevard.

“Speeding really bad. We are lucky there isn’t someone revving and doing a burn out right now,” Kahler Williams said.

In the more than 20 years Kahler Williams has worked at his guitar string store, he said he’s seen once crime after the other.

“We had a drunk homeless man come and smash our door in with one of the bricks we use as a step,” Kahler Williams said.

Kahler Williams said his building has been broken into multiple times and now drivers are going fast doing donuts feet away from his store at night.

“You worry at night, but during the day it’s no so bad,” Kahler Williams said.

The Metro Police data dashboard shows more than a dozen crimes along East Old Hickory Boulevard in the last year. The big worry many now have are for those walking at night.

“There are parts of the road that are lit up and parts of it that are not,” Kahler Williams said.

Shamecca Williams, the owner of a salon, said many of her customers are on edge.

“I would love for that to be corrected soon as possible because it’s very dark,” Shamecca Williams said.

She has reached out to Nashville Electric Service to have more lights installed and others fixed but has yet to see change.

WSMV4 reached out to NES about the request but did not hear back by deadline.

“Some police lights would definitely help this area,” Kahler Williams said.

Business owners said they’re just hopping to see a change soon.

