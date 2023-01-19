Jackson police discover baby in dumpster

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A newborn baby was found in a dumpster early Thursday morning in Jackson.

The male newborn baby was found at 33 Carver Street at around 3:30 a.m., according to the Jackson Police Department. The baby was found in the dumpster alive and is receiving care at a local hospital.

Jackson police are investigating the incident and are working to identify the baby’s parents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Jackson Police Department at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-8477.

