Guns recovered at two Nashville high schools

Firearms were found in vehicles at separate Metro schools.
Metro Nashville Police found guns at Whites Creek High School and East Nashville Magnet High School.
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 8:45 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported finding guns at two separate high schools in Nashville on Wednesday.

According to MNPD, a 16-year-old male student at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property after a search of his vehicle for drugs produced a loaded firearm. School personnel initiated the search after smelling the strong odor of marijuana on the student. Several grams of the drug were discovered in a baggie along with the firearm.

Additionally, officers were called to East Nashville Magnet High School for a student tip about a possible gun at the school. A pistol was found in a vehicle and three students were interviewed regarding the weapon. No charges have been filed yet in this case.

