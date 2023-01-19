Guns recovered at two Nashville high schools

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police reported finding guns at two separate high schools in Nashville on Wednesday.

According to MNPD, a 16-year-old male student at Whites Creek High School was charged with bringing a gun onto school property after a search of his vehicle for drugs produced a loaded firearm. School personnel initiated the search after smelling the strong odor of marijuana on the student. Several grams of the drug were discovered in a baggie along with the firearm.

Additionally, officers were called to East Nashville Magnet High School for a student tip about a possible gun at the school. A pistol was found in a vehicle and three students were interviewed regarding the weapon. No charges have been filed yet in this case.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.