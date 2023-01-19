Franklin school district finding alternate ways to license teachers

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Franklin Special School District hosted an information session on alternate ways to get a teaching license on Wednesday.

This comes in wake of a drop in application numbers for teacher positions, a district representative said.

Right now, the district has seven teachers going through an alternate licensing program.

“To me, these pathways allow people to take on education as a second career,” Freedom Middle School Principal Charles Farmer said, “and in doing so, it minimizes the amount of barriers they have to become teachers, even though they didn’t major in education in college.”

To qualify for a program, applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree and at least a 2.75 GPA. The degree can be in any field. The state gives a teaching license to people in the program that is good for three years. All requirements for the program must be completed by the end of the three years. Participants are considered fully licensed teachers throughout the entire duration of the program.

Alicia Maxwell is a paraprofessional who works in special education at Freedom Middle School. She is completing her licensure while she gets her Master’s in the Art of Teaching from Arkansas State University.

“Whatever your education was in, you can apply it to being a teacher,” Maxwell said. “My original bachelor’s degree was in English, which is not very useful. But when you’re teaching, it’s very useful.”

To find out more information, visit the Franklin Special School District webpage.

