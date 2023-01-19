First Alert Forecast: Sunshine returns after the rain

After a wet and windy Wednesday night, most of that rain has tapered off early this morning and we should get some sunshine back this afternoon.

It will be a windy afternoon again with gusts over 20 mph through the middle of our day with some gusts up to 35 mph possible, especially in higher elevations. We should see temperatures in the mid-60s today by noon, but expect them to fall the rest of the day. Tonight will be colder with lows in the mid-30s.

Temperatures tomorrow will get back to around 50, but some areas are not getting out of the 40s in the afternoon. We will see a mix of clouds and sunshine on Friday.

Saturday is looking dry with clouds and sunshine during the day and temperatures in the low 50s. Our next round of rain gets here Saturday night and through Sunday with off-and-on showers. Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day Sunday and we might even see a little snow Sunday night.

Things will dry out on Monday again with temperatures back near 50 for the afternoon.

It is unclear when our next round of rain will be next week but right now it is looking to come sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday. The details of that storm will become more precise in the coming days.

