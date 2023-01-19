First Alert Forecast: Band of rain & storms overnight

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for the overnight because of gusty wind ahead of and within a line of rain & storms.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
OVERNIGHT:

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the Mid State. A couple damaging wind gusts will be possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 am on Thursday. Wind outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph.

The rain & thunderstorms overnight will drop a half to one inch of rain. Rain will clear Middle Tennessee by sunrise on Thursday.

THURSDAY & FRIDAY:

Thursday will become mostly sunny with a light breeze in the morning. Count on early morning temperatures in the 50s.

Wind will increase by mid-late morning and be very gusty at times during the afternoon. Temperatures will fall after a lunchtime high around 65 degrees.

Friday will be partly cloudy and cool.

WEEKEND:

While Saturday looks uneventful, Sunday will bring some rain, potentially mixing with and/or turning to snow during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday appear pleasant before the possibility develops for another storm system that will bring rain, turning to snow, on Wednesday.

