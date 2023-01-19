Fired Mt. Juliet police officer facing stalking charges

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WSMV) – A former Mt. Juliet officer decommissioned in August has been charged criminally twice in the last two months.

Michael Dyce, 31, was charged Dec. 16 on assault charges related to a July 4 incident in Nashville.

Police said Dyce was working security at an event in downtown Nashville, approached a woman and wiped his finger across her forehead. He told the woman, “If you don’t start (expletive) answering my text messages, we’re going to have issues,” according to the affidavit.

Police wrote in the affidavit Dyce pulled out his Taser, pointed it at the woman and then “sparked” it. He was charged with simple assault, which is a misdemeanor. This arrest was directly related to Dyce being decommissioned by the Mt. Juliet Police Department.

Dyce was arrested again on Jan. 10 for aggravated stalking charges in Wilson County. According to an affidavit, Dyce was stalking a girl he met in 2021, when she was just 16 years old. The girl told police in July, Dyce began texting and harassing the girl’s sister to try to get to her. He told the sister he would kill for the girl and mentioned homicide, according to the affidavit. The girl feared for her safety.

Dyce was booked into jail at about 6:15 a.m. and released about three hours later on a $20,000 bond.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

