Exit/In announces spring shows, plans renovation, permit shows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The saga of Nashville’s historic Exit/In appears to be entering a new chapter, with the age-old venue announcing new shows in the spring.

Exit/In closed in December, with the building now under the ownership of AJ Capital Partners.

Late last year, the future of Exit/In was questioned by music fans across Nashville - but Tuesday, Exit/In announced seven shows will be playing there in April and May.

The Metro Historical Commission says plans were approved for AJ Capital Partners to go forward with exterior renovations - including restoring Exit/In to how it originally looked, with white paint, a mansard roof, and large painted sign.

The permit application also reveals AJ Capital Partners is planning to renovate the building’s interior, keeping and protecting the iconic wall signatures and posters.

“I love to hear that’s what’s happening because that gives you a taste of what it was, especially for the people who haven’t been here very long,” Matthew Keller, who works at nearby business The Holistic Connection, said.

Keller is hoping a potentially re-opened Exit/In will increase foot traffic on Elliston Place - helping the businesses that call it home.

“Running a business here, you want to make sure we’re feeding each other’s economy with all the local businesses,” Keller said. “Go see the show, go to the corner pub, come see us, there’s all these different places you can go to make one awesome spot while you’re in midtown.”

To see the proposed plans for the Exit/In read the document here:

