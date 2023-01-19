Dickson Co. residents fear proposed 32-mile gas pipeline could explode

Dickson Co., Tenn. (WSMV) - An energy company proposed a plan to build a 32-mile long natural gas pipeline through three Middle Tennessee counties.

It comes as the Tennessee Valley Authority plans to shut down their Cumberland fossil plant in the next few years. Now some people in Dickson County are living in the proposed “explosion zone” designated by energy company Kinder Morgan.

In 1992, an inferno blew up in Dickson County burning almost 5 acres of land. It happened after a natural gas line broke, which Scott Corlew remembers well.

“It looked like a nuclear bomb had gone off,” he says. “You could hear it; you could see the flames rolling up.”

Corlew says the fire was close to his family’s century old farm. It’s in Dull, Tennessee – a place that lives up to its name, but that’s how people who live there want to keep it.

That changed when Corlew’s mom, Dorothy Corlew, got a letter from Kinder Morgan and feared history could repeat itself.

“When I first got it, I knew I didn’t want it,” Dorothy says. “It just didn’t sound like a good idea to me.”

The company plans to put a natural gas line through Dickson, Houston, and Stewart counties. Part of it could go right through the Corlew farm under power lines already built.

“I don’t want to be burned up in my house and we are considered in the explosion zone,” Scott Corlew comments.

He says the combination of natural gas and electricity could be disastrous. He wants to give the family farm to his daughters but moving has crossed his and Dorothy’s minds.

“I have not decided,” Dorothy tells WSMV4′s Marissa Sulek. “But I think I will.”

The explosion last time was close to home. The Corlews fear the next one could be in their own backyard.

“I can think of a lot of ways to die, but fire has got to be a bad way to go,” Scott Corlew adds.

Kinder Morgan says they are still waiting on permits to be approved. They plan to start building in 2024 and have the pipeline complete in 2025.

The Cumberland Fossil Plant will be shut down in two stages, the first in 2026 followed by the next one in 2028.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.