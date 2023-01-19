DA releases video released from Mount Juliet officer-involved shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The District Attorney General for Wilson County has released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting in November 2022.

D.A. Jason Lawson released the video on Wednesday afternoon but did not provide a statement. The Mount Juliet Police Department said it would be releasing a statement about the release of the video.

The video shows the moments leading up to the shooting of Eric Allen, 39, by a Mount Juliet officer on Nov. 22, 2022.

Police were involved in a traffic stop around 11 p.m. on South Mount Juliet Road near the intersection of Central Pike.

In a preliminary report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, which investigated the shooting, agents said the female driver of a car was outside the vehicle with one officer while another officer was asking the passenger, Eric Allen, 39, to exit the car. Allen then slid into the driver’s seat and began to drive away. The officer entered the vehicle to stop him, but Allen continued to drive with the officer inside.

The officer made repeated attempts to stop Allen from driving, including deploying a stun gun and multiple warnings, but all were unsuccessful, according to the report. The officer finally shot Allen and the vehicle came to a stop.

Officers attempted to render aid, but Allen died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The TBI investigated the traffic stop and what led to the situation escalating to the shooting.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.