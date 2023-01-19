Chief of police speaks on crime in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tracy Kornet spoke exclusively with Nashville’s chief of police on Wednesday in an effort to explain the recent crime surge.

Chief John Drake has been working as a law enforcement officer with the city for nearly 35 years and has seen several trends when it comes to crime, shootings especially.

Chief Drake said most of the shootings that occur are not random.

“It’s very rare to have a stranger homicide, where the suspect and victim don’t know each other,” said Chief Drake. “I’ve had a homicide detective tell me he’s never seen so many friends killing friends.”

Chief Drake says the main motive for most of these shootings is some sort of unresolved conflict, meaning people are unable to work out their issues and eventually turn to gun violence.

For more information on recent crimes in the area, visit Nashville’s Police Data Dashboard.

