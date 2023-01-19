Chef Paulette makes spaghetti with a spicy shrimp tomato sauce


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spaghetti with Spicy Shrimp Tomato Sauce (serves 3-4)

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 pound raw shrimp, peeled, deveined

3-4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1.5 teaspoons dried oregano

3 teaspoons, minced fresh Italian parsley

1 teaspoon red pepper flakes (or to taste)

1/4 cup dry white wine

1 28-ounce can Pastene San Marzano Tomatoes or Pastene Crushed Tomatoes

1/2  lb. Spaghetti or Linguine

Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan until hot. Season the shrimp lightly with salt. Add shrimp to pan with oil. Cook tossing shrimp until almost cooked through and pink, about 1-2 minutes. Remove shrimp from pan. Reserve.

Add garlic, oregano, parsley, and red pepper flakes to pan. Sauté until garlic softens and starts to color, less than a minute. Add the wine, cook another minute.

Add tomatoes (if using whole San Marzano tomatoes, cut them roughly with a pair of scissors before adding to the sauce with all the juices), stir to combine. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Simmer for 10-15 minutes.

