1 killed, 4 injured in explosion at Guthrie facility

GUTHRIE, Ky. (WSMV) - An employee at an industrial facility on Second Street was killed and four other people were injured after an explosion on Tuesday afternoon, Guthrie and Todd County officials confirmed.

The explosion happened just before 1 p.m. at the Quick Turn Anodizing facility on Second Street. The incident happened while a truck was pumping waste chemicals from the facility, according to Todd County EMA Director Daniel Smith.

Guthrie Police Chief Dean Blumel said an employee at the company was killed in the explosion. The owner and another employee of Quick Turn Anodizing were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the truck was flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. A City of Guthrie employee was taken by car to a local hospital with burns and was then transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. The condition of those injured is not known.

The cause of the incident is under investigation by the Kentucky State Fire Marshall and the Kentucky Environmental Cabinet.

