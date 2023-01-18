WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list


WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named to the 2023 40 Under 40 list by Nashville Business Journal.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named as a 2023 40 Under 40 winner by Nashville Business Journal.

“When I found out it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast, I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year and I’m very grateful.”

Lowrey launched her podcast, AMPstigator, earlier this year and had posted 44 episodes. The podcast is among the top 10% of podcasts shared globally on Spotify.

Lowrey joined WSMV4 in December 2018. You can see her each weekday on WSMV4 News at 4, 5 and 6.

There will be an awards celebration on March 29 at The Westin Nashville.

