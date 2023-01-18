WSMV’s Lowrey named to Nashville Business Journal’s ‘40 Under 40’ list

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 anchor Lauren Lowrey has been named as a 2023 40 Under 40 winner by Nashville Business Journal.

“When I found out it was a real surprise, but I learned that I had been nominated by a few business leaders in the city,” Lowrey said. “Honestly, for me, 2022 was a landmark year. I launched a podcast, I was hospitalized for a month, and this was a cherry on top. Other people recognized it. This was a landmark year and I’m very grateful.”

Lowrey launched her podcast, AMPstigator, earlier this year and had posted 44 episodes. The podcast is among the top 10% of podcasts shared globally on Spotify.

Lowrey joined WSMV4 in December 2018. You can see her each weekday on WSMV4 News at 4, 5 and 6.

There will be an awards celebration on March 29 at The Westin Nashville.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.