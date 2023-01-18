TN urgent care employees promised months of missing paychecks, but that didn’t happen


WSMV's Marissa Sulek has the latest information on this ongoing story.
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Tennessee urgent care have not been paid in four months. Their boss told WSMV4 they would see four months of paychecks in their bank accounts Tuesday.

Chattanooga employees at Advance Care Medical said Josh Constantin, the man in charge of employee pay for Healthcare Solutions, asked for their bank account information.

Employees at the Chattanooga location said they reached out after they saw employees at the Clarksville location received their paychecks when they reached out to WSMV4.

One woman at the Chattanooga location said she’s waiting for $10,000, but she doesn’t plan to see the money deposited anytime soon.

“Maybe sometime this week and I’m praying. I find it hard to keep faith in anything they say because they constantly say one thing and then don’t follow through,” Terriest Harie, a provider at the Chattanooga location, said.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin. He said all the payments for the Chattanooga locations have been processed. However, employees said the money has not hit their bank accounts yet.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Healthcare employees in Chattanooga not paid
Healthcare employees in Chattanooga not paid
Pancake Pantry donated $5,000 tot he Nashville Predators Foundation on Tuesday.
Pancake Pantry’s Predators pancake raises money for foundation
Police search for answers after deadly shooting
Police search for answers after deadly shooting
Pancake Pantry donates $5,000 to Nashville Predators Foundation
Pancake Pantry makes donation to Predators Foundation