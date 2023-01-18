Titans hire 49ers exec as next GM

Several outlets reported on Tuesday that Ran Carthon will be the Titans' next general manager.
By Chuck Morris and Chris Harris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Titans have hired Ran Carthon as their next general manager.

Carthon has been with the San Francisco 49ers for the past six seasons as their Director of Player/Pro Personnel.

The Titans confirmed the hire on Wednesday morning after several sports outlets broke the news on Tuesday.

Carthon is a former NFL player who spent three seasons primarily with the Indianapolis Colts. His father, Maurice, also played in the NFL with New York Giants and Colts.

The Titans will formerly introduce Carthon during a press conference on Friday.

