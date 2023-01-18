Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a record total of firearms in travelers’ carry-on luggage at Tennessee airports in 2022, an increase of nearly 30% over the 2021 statewide total.

The TSA said officers discovered 366 firearms at Tennessee airports in 2022. There were 283 firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2021.

Nashville International Airport led the state with 213 guns found, the fourth highest total nationwide. In addition, every airport in the state posted all-time highs for TSA checkpoint firearms detections last year.

Here is a breakdown of TSA firearm discoveries for the past five years at Tennessee airports:

In 2022, TSA screened around 761 million passengers and crew at airports nationwide. That figure represents a nearly 30% increase over the approximately 585 million screened in 2021.

Statewide in 2022, TSA screened approximately 13.77 million departing travelers at Tennessee airports, almost 29% more than the 2021 total.

Nationwide, a firearm was detected for every 116,294 passengers screened. In Tennessee, the rate was more than triple the national rate with one firearm discovered for every 37,646 passengers screened.

Place Airport Number 1 Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport (ATL) 448 2 Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) 385 3 Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH) 298 4 Nashville International Airport 213 5 Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport (PHX) 196 6 Orlando International Airport (MCO) 162 7 Denver International Airport (DEN) 156 8 Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) 150 9 Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) 134 10 Tampa International Airport (TPA) 131

Firearms can be transported on a commercial aircraft only if they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and placed in checked baggage.

At the airport during the check-in process, a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter to declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. Prior to traveling, passengers are encouraged to check gun laws and regulations at their destination to ensure they are in compliance with local and state laws. TSA also recommends travelers check with their airline prior to their flight to ensure they comply with any airline-specific requirements.

TSA has additional traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition online. A full summary of TSA’s civil penalties for prohibited items is also available.

