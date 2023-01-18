New law gives victims a sense of safety

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Nikki Goesser suffered the unfathomable. Her husband was murdered by her stalker, Hank Wise, right in front of her in a busy Brentwood karaoke bar.

He then continued to terrorize Goesser by writing love letters from prison saying things like, ‘I will always love you,’ and ‘I still think about you every day.’

“It just makes me want to throw up,” said Goesser.

Goesser turned to lawyers, the Department of Corrections, and the US Postal Service for help, but she was told, there was nothing that could be done.

“It was trauma on top of trauma,” said Goesser.

Following our coverage of her story, the Department of Justice charged Wise with federal stalking. He pleaded guilty in January.

State Representative William Lamberth passed a law creating lifelong orders of protection and Goesser was the very first in Tennessee to get one.

Several other victims have received permanent orders of protection over the last year, including four in Sumner County.

There is at least one victim in Williamson County, another in Rutherford, and two in Wilson County.

Caitlin Gamble is among them.

“A huge weight has just been lifted off my shoulders,” said Gamble.

For two and a half years, Gamble said she was beaten by her ex.

While he was in prison, she got a lifelong order of protection.

Gamble went back to school, got engaged, is about to become a mom, and has something she once never thought possible: peace of mind.

“You literally have to go through it once and then that’s it,” said Gamble. “You don’t have to keep reliving and rehashing some of the most traumatic experiences of your life.”

Gamble is now sharing her story because she knows there are other victims out there. She wants all of them to know this law exists and that it could help.

“I really do think it’s a step in the right direction for victims,” said Gamble. “My hope for victims moving forward is that you can see people like me and you see people who have these life-long orders of protection and it gives them hope on how to live life after it.”

The main requirement before being issued a lifelong order of protection is the attacker must be convicted of a felony. Anyone interested must fill out a form and file it with the judicial commissioner’s office.

