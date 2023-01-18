Mural unveiled in Gallatin to celebrate children

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - One day after celebrating the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., a new mural was unveiled in Gallatin.

The mural was painted on the outside of the Gallatin Shalom Zone. The community center was once Union High School, the only high school in Sumner County for Black students during the segregation era.

Now it offers programs to strengthen families in the community.

The mural includes flowers, butterflies and other symbols, along with two children wearing crowns.

“The children are the future and to kind of give them their flowers and show that they’re the future,” artist Eric “Mobe” Bass said. “They’re kinds and queens just to give hope and inspiration to people who might need it.”

Bass said it took him three days and a night to complete the mural.

