Man wrecks vehicle following pursuit in Franklin County

WINCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - Franklin County deputies arrested a man who crashed his vehicle during an attempt to flee from officers on Tuesday.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a vehicle was observed with no license plate and driving erratically down U.S. Highway 64 on Tuesday. A sergeant signaled the vehicle to stop by initiating his police lights, but the driver continued down the highway at a slow speed.

The driver eventually stopped the vehicle but began slowly driving before stopping again on Holders Cove Road. Ignoring the sergeant’s commands, the driver drove down the highway again at a much faster speed.

Shortly after, the driver wrecked and landed the vehicle on its side while trying to negotiate a curve.

The driver, Samuel Busbin, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and will be taken into custody upon release.

Busbin will be charged with felony evading arrest, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, and improper registration.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.