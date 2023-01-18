Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.

The car drove away from the scene and toward Glenview Elementary School. Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspects are still on the run, according to police. Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

