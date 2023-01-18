Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville

The suspects are still on the run, according to police.
Police investigate a shooting on Thompson Place.
Police investigate a shooting on Thompson Place.(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot and then ran over by a car in Nashville.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning on Thompson Place. Police investigating the shooting told WSMV4 a group of men got into an argument and a man was shot. Unknown suspects then ran over the man in a Black Chevy Cruze, according to police.

The car drove away from the scene and toward Glenview Elementary School. Police said the school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspects are still on the run, according to police. Police said the victim was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022
Source: The Tennessee Elephant Sanctuary
How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary
Police investigate after a body was found in an SUV on I-40 in Donelson.
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
WSMV body found
Body found inside vehicle on interstate