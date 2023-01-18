How to volunteer at Tennessee elephant sanctuary

Volunteers can harvest bamboo, paint, rake and more.
Source: The Tennessee Elephant Sanctuary
Source: The Tennessee Elephant Sanctuary
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 10:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOHENWALD, Tenn. (WSMV) – You can now sign up to volunteer at an elephant sanctuary in Tennessee.

The Elephant Sanctuary, 27 E. Main St. in Hohenwald, is accepting applications for its 2023 Volunteer Days.

Each year, people from all over the world travel to Hohenwald to spend a day volunteering along with sanctuary staff. Projects include harvesting bamboo, painting, raking, unloading hay trucks, clearing brush or creating food items.

To be eligible to volunteer, applicants must:

  • Give a one-time gift of $50 or more
  • Be 18 or 15-17 with a parent/guardian’s written consent
  • Be in fair physical condition
  • Be comfortable working outdoors in extreme heat, rain or cold
  • Submit proof of COVID-19 vaccination prior to Volunteer Day

The sanctuary will use a lottery to randomly select names from the applicant pool to be invited to participate. The sanctuary does not guarantee those chosen to volunteer will see elephants.

To volunteer, click here. Applications remain open from Jan. 18 to Feb. 5.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - A sign warns travelers not to bring guns through the Transportation Security...
Record number of guns found at Tennessee airports in 2022
Police investigate a shooting on Thompson Place.
Police: Man shot, then dragged by car in Nashville
Police investigate after a body was found in an SUV on I-40 in Donelson.
Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
WSMV body found
Body found inside vehicle on interstate