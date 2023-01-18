First Alert Forecast: Warm through afternoon; storms move in tonight

A cool and foggy start to our Wednesday means you’ll want to give yourself some extra time as you’re headed out the door this morning.

It will be a warmer and slightly more humid afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, and I wouldn’t even rule out a spot or two trying to get back near 70. While most of our day is going to remain quiet, the wind will be gusty with gusts up to 30 mph at times this afternoon.

A strong frontal system will begin to approach the Mid State this evening and through our night tonight, bringing us a new round of showers and storms. Right now, the overall severe threat is on the lower end with most of the Mid State at a 1/5 on the threat scale. That being said, any storm could produce damaging winds, localized flooding, and ponding on roadways. The timing of the first batch of storms will be crucial for our severe threat. If it comes in before sunset we could see an increased severe risk, but after sunset, as we start to cool down would suppress that threat.

Most, if not all, of the rain will have tapered off by tomorrow morning, with the exception of a leftover shower in the Plateau. Highs will stay in the 60s tomorrow, but we should start to cool off in the afternoon. Friday will be much cooler with highs near 50 with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Saturday is looking dry with more clouds during the day and temperatures in the mid-50s. Our next round of rain gets here on Sunday with off-and-on showers expected and highs in the 40s to near 50.

We’ll dry out on Monday again but watch for another round of rain Tuesday.

