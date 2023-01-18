First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight due to the threat for a few strong-severe thunderstorms.
Full weather forecast for Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky with meteorologist Stefano DiPietro.
By Dan Thomas
Published: Jan. 18, 2023
TONIGHT:

A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area from 7 pm until 6 am on Thursday. Winds outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph. Be sure to secure loose objects in the yard.

TONIGHT’S STORM TIMING:

Western Middle Tennessee: 9 PM - 11 PM

Nashville: 11 PM - 2 AM

Cumberland Plateau: 3 AM - 6 AM

LATE WEEK:

Thursday will remain windy, with a general decrease in cloud cover. Temperatures will fall after a lunchtime high temperature in the mid 60s.

Friday looks partly cloudy and cool.

WEEKEND:

While Saturday looks uneventful, Sunday will bring some rain, potentially turning to snow during the afternoon.

NEXT WEEK:

Monday and Tuesday appear pleasant before the possibility develops for another storm system that will bring rain, turning to snow, on Wednesday.

