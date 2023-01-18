Body found in Putnam County lake

SMITHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A body was found floating in at Putnam County lake on Wednesday.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office was notified by a wildlife agent he had located a body in the water near Hickey Boat Ramp. Investigators responded and took over the investigation.

The victim was identified as 40-year-old Spencer Harville from Putnam County. Spencer had a last known address in Baxter, Tennessee. His vehicle was also found and identified near the boat ramp.

Putnam County’s Criminal Investigation Division is now conducting an investigation to find out what occurred that led to Harville’s death. Harville’s body has been sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Nashville for an autopsy.

Anyone who has had contact with Harville over the last few days, please contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office or Lt Brandon Tayes at 931-528-8484.

