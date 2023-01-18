Body found in car on I-40 in Donelson
Metro officers were called to investigate a vehicle parked on the shoulder of the interstate early Wednesday morning.
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An investigation is underway into what led to a body being discovered inside a vehicle on I-40 East in Donelson.
According to Metro Nashville Police, officers were sent to investigate a vehicle parked on the side of the interstate around 7:15 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 about the car. Upon arrival, officers discovered a body in a black SUV parked on the shoulder.
No further details were made available.
