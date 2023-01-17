White Barbecue Sauce from “The Studio Mama Cookbook”

1½ cups Duke’s mayo

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish or

wasabi powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Place the mayo and vinegar in a medium bowl and

whisk to combine.

2. Add the garlic, mustard, horseradish, white pepper, sugar,

and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until smooth.

to taste

