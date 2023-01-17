White Barbecue Sauce from “The Studio Mama Cookbook”
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
1½ cups Duke’s mayo
¼ cup apple cider vinegar
1 clove garlic, pressed
1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard
2 teaspoons prepared horseradish or
wasabi powder
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon sugar
Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1. Place the mayo and vinegar in a medium bowl and
whisk to combine.
2. Add the garlic, mustard, horseradish, white pepper, sugar,
and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until smooth.
to taste
