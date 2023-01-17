White Barbecue Sauce from “The Studio Mama Cookbook”


By Today in Nashville
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

1½ cups Duke’s mayo

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

1 clove garlic, pressed

1 tablespoon spicy brown mustard

2 teaspoons prepared horseradish or

wasabi powder

1 teaspoon white pepper

1 teaspoon sugar

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

1. Place the mayo and vinegar in a medium bowl and

whisk to combine.

2. Add the garlic, mustard, horseradish, white pepper, sugar,

and salt and pepper to taste. Whisk until smooth.

to taste

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Joeyglo performs "Lovely Lady"
Joeyglo performs "Lovely Lady"
Joeyglo performs "Deliver Me"
Joeyglo performs "Deliver Me"
Best-selling author Victoria Duerstock talks about her new book, focusing on the power of...
Author Victoria Duerstock talks about her new book, focusing on the power of ordinary people making exceptional differences
betty
Meet "Betty," up for adoption at Nashville Humane Assocation