WeGo open to public input on proposed service changes
The public transit company is adjusting several route schedules in response to ridership needs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit is proposing several adjustments to routes and schedules and has opened up a public period to hear feedback before implementing those changes.
Beginning Tuesday, January 17, until Tuesday, February 7, the public can view the proposed changes, engage in meetings with WeGo staff members and submit feedback via mail, phone, or email. The agency aims to ensure the proposed adjustments will properly meet the needs of the community.
Here are the changes WeGo has on the table:
Route Adjustments
- 18 Airport – change downtown routing and add local service on all trips from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends
- 19 Herman – take routing off Batavia
- WeGo Link – expand service to Bellevue, Cockrill Bend, and Sylvan Park
Schedule Adjustments
- 3 West End
- 4 Shelby
- 8 8th Avenue South
- 18 Airport
- 19 Herman
- 52 Nolensville Pike
- 55 Murfreesboro Pike
- 56 Gallatin Pike
- 76 Madison
- 79 Skyline
WeGo also plans to extend service to stop 77 at Thompson and Wedgewood until 10 p.m.
The community is invited to attend three public meetings to discuss the proposed changes in person.
- Tuesday, January 24 from 1-2 p.m., WeGo Central, 400 Dr. Martin L. King Jr. Blvd., Nashville
- Wednesday, January 25 from 12-1 p.m., Virtual meeting (Webex Access Code: 2484 208 8145; Password pJqYWr2zk46); phone 720-650-7664
- Thursday, January 26 from 6-7 p.m., Virtual meeting (Webex Access Code 2497 281 4883; Password YqNpsCDr976); phone 720-650-7664
For more information on the proposal or to submit feedback online, visit WeGo’s website here.
