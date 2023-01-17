Pedestrian struck, killed in crash on I-65 near Armory Drive


I-65 north near Armory Drive is closed after a crash on Tuesday afternoon.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police said a pedestrian was killed Tuesday afternoon after being struck on Interstate 65 near Armory Drive.

Police said the accident occurred between Harding Place and Armory Drive. Traffic is being diverted during the investigation.

The accident occurred around 3:15 p.m.

At 5:10 p.m., traffic was backed up south of Concord Road in Brentwood.

