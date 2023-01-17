Video show moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - New video shows the moments before a man was hit and killed while walking along East Old Hickory Boulevard in Madison on Saturday night.

Metro Police said a car was speeding down the road and struck and killed a man trying to cross the road to a store.

Many in the area said the road is dangerous and it isn’t the first time someone has been hit.

“I just don’t understand how someone can do that and just drive away,” Caroline Garrett said.

Just moments after Garrett said she and her friend Ronald Coonrod were walking across East Old Hickory Boulevard, her heart stopped.

“We weren’t slow walking or anything. We were walking normally and the car, the car sped up,” she said.

That’s when Garrett screamed and jumped out of the way, but Coonrod did not. A car speeding down the road barely missed Garrett before smashing into the 52-year-old Coonrod.

Surveillance video shows the moment the driver of a Chevrolet Monte Carlo hits Coonrod, sending him flying through the air.

“He was about 6′2″ and 300 and something pounds and it sent him 10 feet in the air,” Garrett said.

She said she couldn’t believe what she was seeing. The driver speeds off.

“When I saw him laying there, I just was thinking I have just seen my friend be murdered,” Garrett said.

In the video, you see emergency crews rushing to the scene. Metro Police said Coonrod died minutes later.

“He had extensive head trauma. I’m so sorry,” Garrett said.

Now with a memorial in the place Coonrod was hit, people in the area said the road is dangerous.

“Don’t walk around here at night. Don’t do that. I’ve done it before and it was terrifying,” Karrington Williams said.

Williams said cars fly down the road daily and at night the situation gets worse. He said his heart goes out to Coonrod’s family.

“I don’t know how we are going to move on from this. So many of us are traumatized from the loss of a friend in such a horrific way,” Garrett said.

Metro Police asks anyone with information on the crash to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

