TN urgent care missing 4 months of pay checks

Employees say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and face eviction.
Advance Care Medical Urgent Care has closed facilities in three Tennessee cities after...
Advance Care Medical Urgent Care has closed facilities in three Tennessee cities after employees said they haven't been paid for months.(WSMV)
By Marissa Sulek
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Employees at a Chattanooga urgent care say they’ve had to take out loans, borrow from their retirement, and watch their credit scores drop. They say their employers, Healthcare Solutions, hasn’t paid them in four months.

There are three Advance Care Medical locations in Tennessee: Clarksville, Chattanooga, and Columbia. When employees at the Clarksville locations turned to WSMV4, they saw most of their missing paychecks cash in. Chattanooga is the only location with employees still unpaid.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of Tennessee patients without doctor due to unpaid employees

When Eli Nieto saw WSMV4′s story with employees at Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, she wondered why her staff at the Chattanooga location didn’t see a penny. In total, her staff of eight is missing almost $40,000 from Healthcare Solutions.

“I borrowed from my retirement quite a bit, my credit score has dropped significantly,” says Terriest Haire, a provider with Advance Care Medical who also took out a $4,500 loan.

Her coworkers say they are facing eviction and being denied food stamps.

“I got married, so I had to put a lot of that on credit cards that were huge bills,” says Morgan Hebert, another employee.

“When you have two small kids and something like this happens, daycare is expensive just throwing that out there,” says employee, Mamie Thomas.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clarksville urgent care employees missing multiple paychecks

“We went to work - even after we weren’t being paid - on the premise that we weren’t being paid to support the company, support the patients, doing what we were supposed to,” says Haire.

At the Chattanooga location, employees say they see about 150 patients who they saw regardless of their paycheck status.

“I kept speaking with corporate and they kept reassuring me “you guys are still employed, you will get paid”,” Nieto says.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clarksville urgent care executive responds after employees miss paychecks

She also says she received an email this week from Josh Constantin, the man in charge of employee pay for Healthcare Solutions. The email said she was terminated a few months ago and will not be paid. At this point, she says she has no faith they will see money come through.

WSMV4 reached out to Constantin who says in an email all employees at the Chattanooga location will be paid Tuesday, January 17.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Clarksville urgent care employees talk to corporate about missing paychecks

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A developer announced plans for affordable housing at the former RiverChase Apartments site.
Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site
A memorial has been set up where a man was killed Saturday night after being struck by a...
Video show moments leading up to fatal hit-and-run crash in Madison
Nearly 1,000 people participated in Murfreesboro's MLK Day march on Monday.
Murfreesboro marches in celebration of MLK on street named in his honor
Mailbox 5yo crashed into
Father allowed 5-year-old to drive car that crashed, Nashville police say