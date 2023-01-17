Pancake Pantry’s Predators pancake raises money for foundation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The iconic Pancake Pantry gave the Nashville Predators Foundation a $5,000 donation on Tuesday.

The donation is from sales of Nashville Predators pancakes, which were offered for a limited time at the restaurant’s two locations.

The funds will be a big help for the foundation as it aims to meet the educational, health and cultural needs of Middle Tennessee.

“Because all of the money that’s raised stays in Nashville and it goes to support and help the folks in Nashville who need it the most,” Pancake Pantry Managing Partner Chip Bradley said. “That’s why we chose the Predators Foundation.”

The Preds pancakes has blueberry preserves and a powdered sugar Predators logo on top.

Pancake Pantry hopes this encourages other people in the community to give back and help others.

