Montgomery County schools close due to water main break

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Clarksville-Montgomery County Schools are out this morning due to a water main break, and Clarksville residents are under mandatory water restrictions.

The affected water line in Clarksville supplies water to the east side of the community. Clarksville Gas and Water said the water flowing from the line comes directly from their water plant.

It is a 30-inch water transmission line break near the Ashland City Road and Horace Crow Drive intersection.

Clarksville Gas and Water employees noticed a change in water flow around 4 a.m. on Monday, and more than 100,000 people have been affected by the low water pressure.

Crews continue to work to fix the pipe, which is about 10-15 feet deep in the side of a hill. They estimate all repairs to finish by late Tuesday morning and expect to lift the county’s water restrictions.

UPDATE: Clarksville Gas and Water says they are on track to fix this water line by around 10AM.



UPDATE: Clarksville Gas and Water says they are on track to fix this water line by around 10AM.

If the water main break is repaired by then, they will likely lift water restrictions this afternoon.

“We’re basically going to have to tear this whole hillside out,” explains Mark Riggins, the general manager of Clarksville Gas and Water. “We have the pipe and the fittings and things like that to repair it. But it’ll take some time, as you can imagine, to get this dug out, and make that repair.”

Even though it is a time-consuming project, Clarksville Gas and Water is hoping to completely fix the water main today.

