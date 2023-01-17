Man found dead behind Manchester Walmart

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Walmart employee discovered a man dead behind the store in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to Manchester Police.

The employee called 911 at 10:52 a.m. after finding the unconscious male behind Walmart, located at 2518 Hillsboro Blvd. Police said the man was dead when officers arrived.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police are attempting to notify next of kin.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.