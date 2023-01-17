Man found dead behind Manchester Walmart


Manchester Police said a Walmart employee found a body behind the store located at 2518...
By Chuck Morris
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 2:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Walmart employee discovered a man dead behind the store in Manchester on Tuesday morning, according to Manchester Police.

The employee called 911 at 10:52 a.m. after finding the unconscious male behind Walmart, located at 2518 Hillsboro Blvd. Police said the man was dead when officers arrived.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy. Police are attempting to notify next of kin.

