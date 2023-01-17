First Alert Forecast: Morning rain followed by clouds and sunshine

ROUND 1, RAIN DONE

Our first round of rain for the week continues to wrap up through this morning, and we have a pleasant afternoon ahead of us in the Mid State.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon. I can’t totally rule out a leftover afternoon shower, but most of the area will stay dry.

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED (TOMORROW)

Another round of unsettled weather will be right on our heels for late in the day Wednesday and Wednesday night. That being said, we should be able to sneak in a good amount of dry time Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We have issued a First Alert Weather Day for Wednesday evening and Wednesday night, however, it remains a low weather threat across the Mid State. The main concern with any storm would be damaging winds and heavy downpours.

QUICKLY DRYING BACK OUT

A lingering shower can be expected early Thursday morning, but our afternoon will be dry with temperatures still in the mid 60s.

Friday will be a totally dry, but a cooler day, with temperatures struggling to get back near 50 in the afternoon.

More clouds slowly build back in on Saturday with temperatures in the mid 50s for the afternoon.

A passing shower returns on Sunday and Monday with temperatures in the lower 50s.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.