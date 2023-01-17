First Alert Forecast: More waves of rain this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) Multiple rounds of rain will move through the Mid State this week. The first is going on right now, another is set for Wednesday into Thursday.

Three waves of rain this week (Lisa Spencer)

RAIN TIMELINE

Expect rain to continue moving West to East this evening. It will be on-and-off showers.

Tonight, scattered showers move through our area, and a few rumbles of thunder can’t be ruled out. This rain should start to push east as we near daybreak, but a few showers will linger in some spots through the morning commute. By the afternoon hours of Tuesday, we should be dry with a decent amount of sunshine. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 60s, the warmest of the week.

MID-WEEK RAIN CHANCE

Another round of rain will develop late in the day Wednesday. The morning and midday hours are looking dry at this point, but it will be a cloudy day. High temperatures will warm well into the 60s once again as south winds continue to crank ahead of an advancing cold front. Scattered showers develop by the evening, and a few storms will be in the mix as well. Expect the scattered rain and storms to last through the overnight hours.

Into Thursday morning, the cold front should be moving right through the Mid State which will keep a few showers around especially in areas like the Cumberland Plateau for the morning. Otherwise, some afternoon sunshine is possible with temperatures staying mild in the 60s.

THE WEEKEND

Friday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the lower 50s.

Saturday, clouds will increase later in the day, but we will start the day with sunshine. Temperatures remain in the 50s, and an isolated shower is possible late in the day.

Light showers will develop throughout the day on Sunday. The high will be in the low 50s.

NEXT WEEK

Monday will be partly cloudy with some isolated showers possible, the high will be near 50.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.