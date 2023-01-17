Elderly man rescued after crashing car into Wilson Co. creek

The man is expected to be OK.
WSMV 4 is working to find out how this happened.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after crashing into a creek in southern Wilson County.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the man drove off Baldy Ford Creek Road and into a creek at about 9:45 a.m. Troopers said the man’s car began floating down the creek.

Crews rescued a man from a Wilson Co. creek Tuesday morning.

Wilson County water rescue crews were able to safely rescue the man from his vehicle, according to THP. A tow truck is on the way to retrieve the car.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

