Elderly man rescued after crashing car into Wilson Co. creek
The man is expected to be OK.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – An elderly man was rescued from his car Tuesday morning after crashing into a creek in southern Wilson County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the man drove off Baldy Ford Creek Road and into a creek at about 9:45 a.m. Troopers said the man’s car began floating down the creek.
Wilson County water rescue crews were able to safely rescue the man from his vehicle, according to THP. A tow truck is on the way to retrieve the car.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
