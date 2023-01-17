Driver hospitalized following crash into building

By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s critical team is investigating a crash involving a car and a building that left the driver seriously injured on Tuesday morning.

According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.

Elm Hill Pike is closed from Arlington Avenue to Poplar Street for the crash investigation.

