Driver hospitalized following crash into building
The car smashed into a business on Elm Hill Pike early Tuesday morning.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s critical team is investigating a crash involving a car and a building that left the driver seriously injured on Tuesday morning.
According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries.
Elm Hill Pike is closed from Arlington Avenue to Poplar Street for the crash investigation.
