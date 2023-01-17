Driver dies following crash into building
The car smashed into a business on Elm Hill Pike early Tuesday morning.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning.
According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.
The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, where he eventually died.
Elm Hill Pike is closed from Arlington Avenue to Poplar Street for the deadly crash investigation.
