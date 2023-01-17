Driver dies following crash into building

The car smashed into a business on Elm Hill Pike early Tuesday morning.
A car smashed into a building on Elm Hill Pike.
A car smashed into a building on Elm Hill Pike.(WSMV)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 6:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville’s fatal crash team is investigating an incident involving a car and a building that killed the driver early Tuesday morning.

According to police at the scene, a car traveling west on Elm Hill Pike lost control and rammed into the side of a brick building on the corner of Poplar Street around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The driver was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, where he eventually died.

Elm Hill Pike is closed from Arlington Avenue to Poplar Street for the deadly crash investigation.

