Dolly Parton releases baking collection
The new baking collection will be in stores soon!
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:51 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Dolly Parton announced Tuesday a new baking collection will be hitting stores soon.
In partnership with Duncan Hines, the Dolly Parton Baking Collection will feature brownie, cornbread and biscuit mixes.
Duncan Hines is offering those who subscribe to their emails a special collection that will include all the mixes, as well as some Dolly Parton swag. The collection features a Dolly-inspired towel, spatula, recipe card, and a special note from Dolly herself.
For more information or to sign-up for the special collection offer, visit Duncan Hines’ website.
