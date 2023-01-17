Developer announces affordable housing plan at former RiverChase Apartments site

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A developer has announced plans for the RiverChase Apartments redevelopment project in the McFerrin Park neighborhood.

Cypress Real Estate Advisors has selected Nashville-based Holladay Ventures as its affordable housing partner for the development.

CREA will sell 2.96 acres of the former RiverChase site to Holladay for the construction of 140 units of affordable housing along Joseph Avenue and Berry Street. The Holladay Ventures parcel will sit within a larger mixed-income, mixed-use community that will have a total of 1,150 residences, including 105 affordable units that will be built by CREA.

In all, the project will voluntarily deliver 245 affordable units – more than 20% of the overall residential program, and an increase from the 225 affordable units originally announced in November. The entire mixed-income community will be architecturally consistent across all the structures and diverse housing products.

The site has been razed and construction on both CREA’s first phase and all of Holladay’s project will begin in 2023 and is scheduled for completion by 2026.

“We are thrilled to have Holladay Ventures as our partner and make progress on our promise to deliver affordable housing so that families who want to be in the urban core have a great place to live at an affordable price,” CREA Development Manager Stephen Buchanan said in a news release. “Evan Holladay and his team have a strong reputation for building high-quality affordable housing communities and providing creative solutions when problems arise. Their cars for Nashvillians and strong passion for bettering Nashville make them an ideal partner.”

“We are thankful to Nashville city leadership, CREA, and the community for their support in creating more affordable housing options at a time when Nashville’s housing crisis is as its highest,” Evan Holladay, founder and CEO of Holladay Ventures, said in a news release. “This is a meaningful project for us, in that it will reflect a new way to redevelop existing communities, while prioritizing its former residents and giving them a new, modern space to return to and flourish. We are looking forward to creating a new space that will serve as a catalyst for growth in the East Nashville community.”

Holladay Ventures will construct 140 affordable studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment units that will be priced at 40% AMI (24 units), 60% AMI (92 units) and 80% AMI (24 units) levels. Based on 2022 U.S. Housing and Urban Development standards, those levels will provide attainable housing access for individuals earning less than $26,440 up to households earning less than $75,440.

The CREA/Holladay partnership will activate the “legacy residents” initiative proposed by CREA to provide former RiverChase residents who relocated to other housing to return, with vouchers accepted, once the development is complete.

Working closely with Metro Councilman Sean Parker, Metro Planning, McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association and other stakeholders for more than 18 months, CREA developed a vision for redevelopment of RiverChase Apartments for a 1,150-unit community that provides Nashville with much-needed housing supply, including a voluntary commitment for 225 units at qualified affordable levels, and other features, including:

A Community Benefits Agreement with The Urban League of Middle Tennessee that legally binds the affordability conditions for 30 years no matter who owns the property in the future.

An unprecedented “housing navigator” program organized by the Salvation Army and People’s Alliance for Transit, Housing and Employment to help residents relocate from RiverChase to better quality housing in Nashville.

A construction safety program including high quality jobsite safety and environmental standards and monitoring, including private funding for training, among other leading safety protocols including OSHA-10 and OSHA-30 requirements.

Privately funded, bicycle-friendly streetscape improvements, as well as a financial partnership with the McFerrin Park Neighborhood Association that includes $40,000 to the neighborhood association and $100,000 towards neighborhood traffic calming.

