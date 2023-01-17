Clarksville police arrest man wanted for kidnapping

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Clarksville Police Department has located and arrested a man accused of assaulting and kidnapping his girlfriend.

A press release was sent out by CPD on Jan. 4 asking the public for help locating 34-year-old Wesley Scott. The release stated Scott had assaulted his girlfriend and forced her to take him to another location.

Scott had also reportedly been harassing the victim over social media.

CPD arrested Scott on Jan. 17 for aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping, stalking, and vandalism. He is currently in custody on a $50,000 bond.

